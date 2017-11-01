Patriots sign Hoyer as Brady’s backup after Garoppolo trade

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady didn’t go without a backup for long.

The Patriots signed former 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on Wednesday to fill the role, a day after Hoyer was released by San Francisco following its acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with New England.

Hoyer began his career as Brady’s backup in New England in 2009, and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his nine-year career.

He started the first six games this season for the 49ers before being benched for C.J. Beathard. Hoyer now returns to back up a quarterback in Brady that has been one of the most durable signal callers in the league during his career.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he anticipates Hoyer will take full advantage of New England’s bye week as he gets up to speed on the playbook.

“Brian’s a smart guy. He’s got obviously some years in our system and our terminology,” McDaniels said. “It will be kind of a cram session here. But I don’t expect that to take forever.”

Hoyer, 32, has played in 55 games with 37 starts and has completed 833 of 1,404 passes for 9,853 yards with 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

McDaniels said he wishes nothing but the best for Garoppolo.

“Every player wants to play — I understand that,” he said. “He had a few opportunities here and he did a good job with them, which is why he’s earned the opportunity that he has now.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.