NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The final Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Nov. 5. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Gun Runner (40) 4-C 6-5-1-0 400 1 2. Collected 4-C 5-4-1-0 322 3 3. Forever Unbridled 5-F 3-3-0-0 265 NR 4. World Approval 5-G 6-5-0-0 243 10 5. West Coast 3-C 9-6-2-1 219 4 6. Arrogate 4-C 5-2-1-0 205 2 7. Beach Patrol 4-C 7-2-2-1 128 7 8. Abel Tasman 3-F 7-3-4-0 97 NR 9. Roy H 5-G 6-5-1-0 95 NR 10. Lady Eli 5-M 5-3-1-0 63 5

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Battle of Midway 43, Stellar Wind 22, Bolt D’Oro 15, Good Magic 14, Elate 9, Drefong 7, Rushing Fall 7, Lady Aurelia 6, Gunnevera 6, Talismanic 5, Diversify 5, Wuheida 4, Always Dreaming 4, Unique Bella 4, Mor Spirit 4, Mind Your Biscuits 3, Sharp Azteca 2, War Story 1, Mendelssohn 1, Disco Partner 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.