NFL Calendar

Nov. 19 — New England vs. Oakland at Mexico City.
Dec. 31 — Regular season ends.
Jan. 6-7 — Wild-card playoffs.
Jan. 13-14 — Divisional playoffs.
Jan. 21 — Conference championships.
Feb. 4 — Super Bowl at Minneapolis.
Feb. 20 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
Feb. 27-March 5 — NFL comine in Indianapolis.
March 6 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 14 — 2018 league calendar begins, free agency opens, trades allowed.
March 25-28 — Annual league meeting, Orlando.
April 2 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2017 regular season may begin offseason workouts.
April 16 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
___
