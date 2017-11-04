Nets-Lakers, Box

BROOKLYN (112)

Carroll 4-11 3-4 11, Hollis-Jefferson 6-10 9-11 21, Mozgov 2-4 1-1 5, Russell 8-24 0-1 17, LeVert 2-10 2-2 7, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Zeller 4-7 1-3 9, Dinwiddie 2-6 1-2 7, Crabbe 6-12 9-11 25, Kilpatrick 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-7 3-3 10. Totals 37-91 29-38 112.

L.A. LAKERS (124)

Ingram 7-13 2-6 18, Kuzma 8-11 4-4 21, Lopez 13-23 2-2 34, Ball 3-15 0-1 6, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 0-0 6, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 5-9 0-2 10, Ennis 3-4 4-4 10, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 6-12 7-8 19. Totals 48-94 19-27 124.

Brooklyn 29 26 29 28—112 L.A. Lakers 30 34 31 29—124

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 9-38 (Crabbe 4-8, Dinwiddie 2-4, LeVert 1-5, Harris 1-5, Russell 1-8, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Mozgov 0-2, Carroll 0-4), L.A. Lakers 9-21 (Lopez 6-9, Ingram 2-2, Kuzma 1-3, Ennis 0-1, Hart 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Ball 0-3). Fouled Out_Randle. Rebounds_Brooklyn 43 (Carroll 8), L.A. Lakers 57 (Kuzma 13). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (Russell 7), L.A. Lakers 26 (Ball 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 22, L.A. Lakers 29. A_18,997 (19,060).

