NBA G League

All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Maine 1 0 1.000 — Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Raptors 0 0 .000 ½ Westchester 0 0 .000 ½ Central Division W L PCT GB Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000 — Canton 0 0 .000 ½ Wisconsin 0 0 .000 ½ Windy City 0 0 .000 ½ Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Lakeland 0 0 .000 — Greensboro 0 0 .000 — Delaware 0 1 .000 ½ Erie 0 1 .000 ½ Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 ½ Sioux Falls 0 0 .000 ½ Iowa 0 0 .000 ½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000 — South Bay 0 0 .000 ½ Northern Arizona 0 0 .000 ½ Reno 0 0 .000 ½ Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Austin 1 0 1.000 — Texas 0 0 .000 ½ Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 1 Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 86, Erie 85

Maine 118, Delaware 109

Oklahoma City 112, Rio Grande Valley 110

Austin 131, Salt Lake City 88

Santa Cruz 131, Agua Caliente 98

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 99

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 6 p.m.

