NBA G League

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 5:08 pm 11/05/2017 05:08pm
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Maine 2 0 1.000
Westchester 1 0 1.000 ½
Long Island 1 0 1.000 ½
Raptors 0 1 .000
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Grand Rapids 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1
Canton 0 1 .000
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000
Windy City 0 1 .000
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 1 0 1.000
Delaware 0 1 .000 1
Lakeland 0 1 .000 1
Erie 0 2 .000
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000
Iowa 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Reno 1 0 1.000
South Bay 1 0 1.000
Santa Cruz 1 1 .500 ½
Agua Caliente 1 1 .500 ½
Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Texas 1 0 1.000
Austin 1 1 .500 ½
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 1
Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 123, Canton 88

Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 99

Texas 123, Austin 119

Iowa 96, Lakeland 92

Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 116

Westchester 114, Windy City 102

Agua Caliente 125, Northern Arizona 115

South Bay 138, Santa Cruz 135 OT

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids 112, Raptors 109

Maine 102, Erie 96

Reno 123, Oklahoma City 101

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

