NBA G League

All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Maine 2 0 1.000 — Westchester 1 0 1.000 ½ Long Island 1 0 1.000 ½ Raptors 0 1 .000 1½ Central Division W L PCT GB Grand Rapids 2 0 1.000 — Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 Canton 0 1 .000 1½ Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1½ Windy City 0 1 .000 1½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 1 0 1.000 — Delaware 0 1 .000 1 Lakeland 0 1 .000 1 Erie 0 2 .000 1½ Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000 — Iowa 1 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½ Memphis 0 1 .000 1 Pacific Division W L PCT GB Reno 1 0 1.000 — South Bay 1 0 1.000 — Santa Cruz 1 1 .500 ½ Agua Caliente 1 1 .500 ½ Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Texas 1 0 1.000 — Austin 1 1 .500 ½ Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 1 Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 123, Canton 88

Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 99

Texas 123, Austin 119

Iowa 96, Lakeland 92

Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 116

Westchester 114, Windy City 102

Agua Caliente 125, Northern Arizona 115

South Bay 138, Santa Cruz 135 OT

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids 112, Raptors 106

Maine 102, Erie 96

Reno 123, Oklahoma City 101

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

