NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Maine
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Canton
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Windy City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Lakeland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Erie
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Reno
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|South Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Northern Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Greensboro 123, Canton 88
Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 99
Texas 123, Austin 119
Iowa 96, Lakeland 92
Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 116
Westchester 114, Windy City 102
Agua Caliente 125, Northern Arizona 115
South Bay 138, Santa Cruz 135 OT
Grand Rapids 112, Raptors 106
Maine 102, Erie 96
Reno 123, Oklahoma City 101
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.