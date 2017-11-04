NBA G League

201.5
By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 10:47 pm
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Maine 1 0 1.000
Long Island 1 0 1.000
Raptors 0 0 .000 ½
Westchester 0 0 .000 ½
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 ½
Windy City 0 0 .000 ½
Canton 0 1 .000 1
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 1 0 1.000
Delaware 0 1 .000 1
Erie 0 1 .000 1
Lakeland 0 1 .000 1
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000
Iowa 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000
South Bay 0 0 .000 ½
Reno 0 0 .000 ½
Northern Arizona 0 0 .000 ½
Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Texas 1 0 1.000
Austin 1 1 .500 ½
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 1
Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 86, Erie 85

Maine 118, Delaware 109

Oklahoma City 112, Rio Grande Valley 110

Austin 131, Salt Lake City 88

Santa Cruz 131, Agua Caliente 98

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 123, Canton 88

Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 99

Texas 123, Austin 119

Iowa 96, Lakeland 92

Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 116

Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 6 p.m.

