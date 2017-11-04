NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Canton
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Erie
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Lakeland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Reno
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Northern Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Grand Rapids 86, Erie 85
Maine 118, Delaware 109
Oklahoma City 112, Rio Grande Valley 110
Austin 131, Salt Lake City 88
Santa Cruz 131, Agua Caliente 98
Greensboro 123, Canton 88
Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 99
Texas 123, Austin 119
Iowa 96, Lakeland 92
Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 116
Westchester at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.
Erie at Maine, 1 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 6 p.m.
