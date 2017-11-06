National Hockey League

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|15
|11
|2
|2
|24
|59
|42
|Ottawa
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|51
|47
|Toronto
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|57
|55
|Detroit
|15
|7
|7
|1
|15
|42
|41
|Boston
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|34
|37
|Montreal
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|41
|55
|Florida
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|47
|56
|Buffalo
|14
|4
|8
|2
|10
|35
|53
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|49
|42
|Columbus
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|51
|43
|Pittsburgh
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|42
|58
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|54
|46
|Philadelphia
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|47
|43
|N.Y. Rangers
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|52
|55
|Washington
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|43
|46
|Carolina
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|32
|37
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|15
|11
|3
|1
|23
|50
|36
|Winnipeg
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|42
|39
|Dallas
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|41
|39
|Colorado
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|48
|47
|Nashville
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|37
|41
|Chicago
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|36
|Minnesota
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|37
|35
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|48
|31
|Vegas
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|47
|37
|San Jose
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|36
|30
|Vancouver
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|35
|31
|Calgary
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|35
|38
|Anaheim
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|40
|43
|Edmonton
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|30
|43
|Arizona
|15
|2
|12
|1
|5
|39
|62
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 4, Edmonton 0
N.Y. Islanders 6, Colorado 4
Montreal 2, Chicago 0
Calgary 5, New Jersey 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.