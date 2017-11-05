National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42 Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47 Toronto 15 8 7 0 16 57 55 Boston 12 5 4 3 13 34 37 Detroit 14 6 7 1 13 38 41 Montreal 14 5 8 1 11 39 55 Florida 13 4 7 2 10 47 56 Buffalo 14 4 8 2 10 35 53 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 14 9 4 1 19 48 38 New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 45 37 Pittsburgh 16 8 6 2 18 42 58 Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43 N.Y. Islanders 13 7 5 1 15 48 42 Washington 14 7 6 1 15 43 46 N.Y. Rangers 15 6 7 2 14 47 52 Carolina 12 4 5 3 11 32 37 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 15 11 3 1 23 50 36 Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 42 39 Colorado 13 8 5 0 16 44 41 Dallas 14 8 6 0 16 41 39 Chicago 14 7 5 2 16 43 34 Nashville 13 6 5 2 14 33 38 Minnesota 12 5 5 2 12 37 35 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 13 10 2 1 21 45 27 Vegas 13 9 4 0 18 47 37 Vancouver 13 7 4 2 16 35 31 San Jose 12 7 5 0 14 34 29 Calgary 13 7 6 0 14 30 34 Anaheim 13 6 6 1 13 39 41 Edmonton 12 4 7 1 9 30 39 Arizona 15 2 12 1 5 39 62

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Nashville 5, Anaheim 3

Saturday’s Games

Vegas 5, Ottawa 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, OT

Montreal 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Washington 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 6, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, SO

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Chicago 2, Minnesota 0

Dallas 5, Buffalo 1

Arizona 2, Carolina 1, SO

Vancouver 4, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

