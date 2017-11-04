National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|54
|38
|Ottawa
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17
|47
|42
|Toronto
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|53
|49
|Boston
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|32
|34
|Detroit
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|38
|41
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|34
|48
|Florida
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|43
|51
|Montreal
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|34
|51
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|45
|37
|Columbus
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|44
|33
|Pittsburgh
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|40
|54
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|48
|42
|Philadelphia
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|43
|38
|Washington
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|40
|44
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|42
|48
|Carolina
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|31
|35
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|44
|32
|Winnipeg
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|38
|34
|Colorado
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|39
|37
|Dallas
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Nashville
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|33
|38
|Chicago
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|41
|34
|Minnesota
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|37
|33
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|45
|27
|Vegas
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|42
|33
|San Jose
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|34
|29
|Vancouver
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|31
|29
|Calgary
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|30
|34
|Anaheim
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|39
|41
|Edmonton
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|30
|39
|Arizona
|14
|1
|12
|1
|3
|37
|61
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 2, Vegas 1
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Columbus 7, Florida 3
Ottawa 3, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2
Minnesota 6, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Colorado 5, Carolina 3
Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Buffalo 5, Arizona 4
Los Angeles 5, Toronto 3
Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3
Nashville 5, Anaheim 3
Vegas at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
