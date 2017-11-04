National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 6-1-1 4-1-1 4-1-0 Ottawa 13 6 2 5 17 47 42 3-2-4 3-0-1 2-1-1 Toronto 14 8 6 0 16 53 49 4-3-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 Boston 11 5 3 3 13 32 34 4-1-2 1-2-1 0-0-1 Detroit 14 6 7 1 13 38 41 2-2-1 4-5-0 2-5-0 Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 34 48 1-3-1 3-4-1 2-0-1 Florida 12 4 7 1 9 43 51 3-3-1 1-4-0 1-3-1 Montreal 13 4 8 1 9 34 51 2-2-1 2-6-0 3-0-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 45 37 4-2-0 5-1-0 1-1-0 Columbus 13 9 4 0 18 44 33 5-2-0 4-2-0 3-0-0 Pittsburgh 15 8 5 2 18 40 54 4-0-1 4-5-1 2-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 13 7 5 1 15 48 42 4-0-1 3-5-0 1-2-0 Philadelphia 14 7 6 1 15 43 38 3-2-1 4-4-0 1-0-0 Washington 13 6 6 1 13 40 44 2-3-0 4-3-1 2-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 14 5 7 2 12 42 48 4-4-2 1-3-0 0-2-2 Carolina 11 4 5 2 10 31 35 1-2-2 3-3-0 0-0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 14 10 3 1 21 44 32 5-1-0 5-2-1 3-0-0 Winnipeg 12 7 3 2 16 38 34 4-2-0 3-1-2 3-0-0 Colorado 12 7 5 0 14 39 37 5-1-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Dallas 13 7 6 0 14 36 38 4-1-0 3-5-0 1-4-0 Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34 4-2-1 2-3-1 1-4-0 Nashville 13 6 5 2 14 33 38 3-1-1 3-4-1 3-0-1 Minnesota 11 5 4 2 12 37 33 3-2-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 13 10 2 1 21 45 27 5-0-1 5-2-0 1-0-1 Vegas 12 8 4 0 16 42 33 6-1-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 San Jose 12 7 5 0 14 34 29 4-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Vancouver 12 6 4 2 14 31 29 2-3-2 4-1-0 1-1-0 Calgary 13 7 6 0 14 30 34 3-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Anaheim 13 6 6 1 13 39 41 3-4-1 3-2-0 1-1-0 Edmonton 12 4 7 1 9 30 39 3-5-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 14 1 12 1 3 37 61 0-5-1 1-7-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Boston 2, Vegas 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Ottawa 3, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2

Minnesota 6, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Colorado 5, Carolina 3

Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Buffalo 5, Arizona 4

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 3

Friday’s Games

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Nashville 5, Anaheim 3

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

