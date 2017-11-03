National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|54
|38
|6-1-1
|4-1-1
|4-1-0
|Ottawa
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17
|47
|42
|3-2-4
|3-0-1
|2-1-1
|Toronto
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|50
|44
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|Boston
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|32
|34
|4-1-2
|1-2-1
|0-0-1
|Detroit
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|38
|41
|2-2-1
|4-5-0
|2-5-0
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|34
|48
|1-3-1
|3-4-1
|2-0-1
|Florida
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|43
|51
|3-3-1
|1-4-0
|1-3-1
|Montreal
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|34
|51
|2-2-1
|2-6-0
|3-0-1
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|42
|31
|4-2-0
|5-0-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|44
|33
|5-2-0
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|40
|54
|4-0-1
|4-5-1
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|48
|42
|4-0-1
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
|Philadelphia
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|43
|38
|3-2-1
|4-4-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|40
|44
|2-3-0
|4-3-1
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|42
|48
|4-4-2
|1-3-0
|0-2-2
|Carolina
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|31
|35
|1-2-2
|3-3-0
|0-0-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|44
|32
|5-1-0
|5-2-1
|3-0-0
|Winnipeg
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|38
|34
|4-2-0
|3-1-2
|3-0-0
|Colorado
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|39
|37
|5-1-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|Dallas
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|36
|38
|4-1-0
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|Chicago
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|41
|34
|4-2-1
|2-3-1
|1-4-0
|Minnesota
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|37
|33
|3-2-1
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|Nashville
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|28
|35
|3-1-1
|2-4-1
|3-0-1
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Los Angeles
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|40
|24
|4-0-1
|5-2-0
|1-0-1
|Vegas
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|42
|33
|6-1-0
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|San Jose
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|34
|29
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|Vancouver
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|31
|29
|2-3-2
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|30
|34
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|Anaheim
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|36
|36
|3-3-1
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|24
|36
|2-5-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|14
|1
|12
|1
|3
|37
|61
|0-5-1
|1-7-0
|0-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 2
Toronto 3, Anaheim 1
New Jersey 2, Vancouver 0
San Jose 4, Nashville 1
Boston 2, Vegas 1
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Columbus 7, Florida 3
Ottawa 3, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2
Minnesota 6, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Colorado 5, Carolina 3
Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Buffalo 5, Arizona 4
Los Angeles 5, Toronto 3
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.