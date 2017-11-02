National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36 Toronto 13 8 5 0 16 50 44 Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41 Detroit 13 6 6 1 13 37 38 Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33 Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44 Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45 Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 11 9 2 0 18 42 31 Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 39 52 Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38 Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 13 41 38 Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41 Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 7 2 10 40 47 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 33 32 Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33 Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34 Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34 Nashville 12 5 5 2 12 28 35 Minnesota 10 4 4 2 10 31 30 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24 Vegas 11 8 3 0 16 41 31 San Jose 12 7 5 0 14 34 29 Vancouver 12 6 4 2 14 31 29 Anaheim 12 6 5 1 13 36 36 Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33 Edmonton 11 3 7 1 7 24 36 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 33 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 2

Toronto 3, Anaheim 1

New Jersey 2, Vancouver 0

San Jose 4, Nashville 1

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

