National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|53
|36
|New Jersey
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|42
|31
|Pittsburgh
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|39
|52
|Columbus
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|37
|30
|Toronto
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|50
|44
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|45
|38
|Ottawa
|12
|5
|2
|5
|15
|44
|41
|Detroit
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|37
|38
|Philadelphia
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|41
|38
|Boston
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|30
|33
|Washington
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|36
|41
|Carolina
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|28
|30
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|40
|47
|Florida
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|40
|44
|Montreal
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|31
|45
|Buffalo
|12
|3
|7
|2
|8
|29
|44
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|44
|30
|Los Angeles
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|40
|24
|Vegas
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|41
|31
|Winnipeg
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|33
|32
|San Jose
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|34
|29
|Dallas
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|34
|33
|Vancouver
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|31
|29
|Chicago
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|41
|34
|Anaheim
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|36
|36
|Colorado
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|34
|34
|Calgary
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|28
|33
|Nashville
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|28
|35
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|31
|30
|Edmonton
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|24
|36
|Arizona
|13
|1
|11
|1
|3
|33
|56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 6, Vegas 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 3
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 2
Toronto 3, Anaheim 1
New Jersey 2, Vancouver 0
San Jose 4, Nashville 1
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
