National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|216
|179
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|174
|149
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|92
|152
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|191
|207
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|181
|193
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|206
|117
|Houston
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|229
|208
|Indianapolis
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|162
|260
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|167
|131
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|190
|171
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|129
|158
|Cleveland
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|119
|202
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|253
|208
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|198
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|152
|Oakland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|169
|190
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|283
|179
|Dallas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|226
|178
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|177
|194
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|129
|207
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|221
|155
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|168
|159
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|172
|Tampa Bay
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|158
|198
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|179
|135
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|161
|Detroit
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|176
|169
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|171
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|263
|155
|Seattle
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|189
|149
|Arizona
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|139
|201
|San Francisco
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|143
|239
___
N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21
Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17
New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10
Carolina 20, Atlanta 17
Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20
Indianapolis 20, Houston 14
Philadelphia 51, Denver 23
Dallas 28, Kansas City 17
Arizona 20, San Francisco 10
Washington 17, Seattle 14
Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.
