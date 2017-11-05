National Football League

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179 Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149 Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152 N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193 Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117 Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208 Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131 Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171 Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158 Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208 Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152 Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179 Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178 Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155 Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172 Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155 Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149 Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201 San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10

Carolina 20, Atlanta 17

Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20

Indianapolis 20, Houston 14

Philadelphia 51, Denver 23

Dallas 28, Kansas City 17

Arizona 20, San Francisco 10

Washington 17, Seattle 14

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.