National Football League

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 7:43 pm 11/05/2017 07:43pm
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193
Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117
Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208
Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178
Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149
Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201
San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10

Carolina 20, Atlanta 17

Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20

Indianapolis 20, Houston 14

Philadelphia 51, Denver 23

Dallas 28, Kansas City 17

Arizona 20, San Francisco 10

Washington 17, Seattle 14

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

