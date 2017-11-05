National Football League

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179 3-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149 4-0-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207 3-2-0 1-3-0 4-4-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117 2-2-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208 2-3-0 1-2-0 3-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131 2-1-0 4-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171 2-2-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-7-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208 3-1-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198 3-1-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179 5-0-0 3-1-0 6-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178 2-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194 2-2-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155 3-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159 2-2-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172 1-2-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198 2-2-0 0-4-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135 4-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169 1-3-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155 2-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201 2-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239 0-4-0 0-5-0 0-8-0 0-1-0 0-4-0

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10

Carolina 20, Atlanta 17

Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20

Indianapolis 20, Houston 14

Philadelphia 51, Denver 23

Dallas 28, Kansas City 17

Arizona 20, San Francisco 10

Washington 17, Seattle 14

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

