National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|216
|179
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|153
|115
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|92
|152
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|157
|186
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|110
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|158
|173
|Houston
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|215
|188
|Indianapolis
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|142
|246
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|167
|131
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|148
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|122
|135
|Cleveland
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|119
|202
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|236
|180
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|127
|147
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|152
|Oakland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|169
|190
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|232
|156
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|198
|161
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|160
|180
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|112
|156
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|191
|145
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|148
|142
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|153
|152
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|148
|168
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|179
|135
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|161
|Detroit
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|176
|169
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|171
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|175
|132
|L.A. Rams
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|212
|138
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|119
|191
|San Francisco
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|133
|219
___
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.
