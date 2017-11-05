National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|8-2
|W-8
|3-1
|5-1
|5-2
|Detroit
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|4-1
|3-2
|3-2
|Orlando
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|3-2
|3-2
|3-4
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|5-4
|W-1
|2-2
|3-2
|3-1
|Toronto
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|5-4
|L-1
|2-1
|3-3
|2-1
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|5-4
|L-1
|4-1
|1-3
|3-2
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|5-4
|L-1
|3-1
|2-3
|2-2
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|5-4
|W-4
|2-2
|3-2
|3-3
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|4-4
|W-1
|3-2
|1-2
|2-2
|Miami
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|4-5
|W-1
|3-3
|1-2
|3-2
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|4-5
|L-3
|2-3
|2-2
|3-4
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|2-4
|2-2
|4-5
|Brooklyn
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|3-6
|L-4
|3-2
|0-4
|3-3
|Chicago
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|2-6
|L-1
|1-3
|1-3
|2-3
|Atlanta
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|2-8
|W-1
|0-3
|2-5
|1-6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|2-2
|6-1
|4-2
|Golden State
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|2-2
|5-1
|5-2
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|6-3
|W-1
|4-2
|2-1
|6-1
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|6-3
|W-4
|3-1
|3-2
|5-1
|San Antonio
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|4-1
|2-3
|2-1
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|5-4
|L-2
|3-4
|2-0
|5-2
|Portland
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|5-4
|W-1
|3-2
|2-2
|4-2
|Utah
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|5-1
|0-4
|5-4
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|1-3
|4-2
|3-4
|Denver
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|3-2
|2-3
|1-2
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|4-4
|L-1
|2-2
|2-2
|0-3
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|4-5
|W-1
|3-3
|1-2
|1-4
|Phoenix
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|2-2
|2-4
|2-5
|Sacramento
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|1-8
|L-7
|0-3
|1-5
|1-4
|Dallas
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|1-9
|L-6
|1-5
|0-5
|1-8
Memphis 113, L.A. Clippers 104
Detroit 108, Sacramento 99
Minnesota 112, Dallas 99
New Orleans 96, Chicago 90, OT
Golden State 127, Denver 108
Atlanta 117, Cleveland 115
Miami 104, L.A. Clippers 101
Boston 104, Orlando 88
Washington 107, Toronto 96
Houston 137, Utah 110
San Antonio 112, Phoenix 95
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
