201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 9:18 pm 11/05/2017 09:18pm
Share
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 8 2 .800 8-2 W-8 3-1 5-1 5-2
Detroit 7 3 .700 1 7-3 W-2 4-1 3-2 3-2
Orlando 6 4 .600 2 6-4 L-2 3-2 3-2 3-4
Washington 5 4 .556 5-4 W-1 2-2 3-2 3-1
Toronto 5 4 .556 5-4 L-1 2-1 3-3 2-1
Charlotte 5 4 .556 5-4 L-1 4-1 1-3 3-2
Indiana 5 4 .556 5-4 L-1 3-1 2-3 2-2
Philadelphia 5 4 .556 5-4 W-4 2-2 3-2 3-3
New York 4 4 .500 3 4-4 W-1 3-2 1-2 2-2
Miami 4 5 .444 4-5 W-1 3-3 1-2 3-2
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 4-5 L-3 2-3 2-2 3-4
Cleveland 4 6 .400 4 4-6 L-1 2-4 2-2 4-5
Brooklyn 3 6 .333 3-6 L-4 3-2 0-4 3-3
Chicago 2 6 .250 5 2-6 L-1 1-3 1-3 2-3
Atlanta 2 8 .200 6 2-8 W-1 0-3 2-5 1-6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Houston 8 3 .727 7-3 W-3 2-2 6-1 4-2
Golden State 7 3 .700 ½ 7-3 W-3 2-2 5-1 5-2
Memphis 6 3 .667 1 6-3 W-1 4-2 2-1 6-1
Minnesota 6 3 .667 1 6-3 W-4 3-1 3-2 5-1
San Antonio 6 4 .600 6-4 W-2 4-1 2-3 2-1
L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 2 5-4 L-2 3-4 2-0 5-2
Portland 5 4 .556 2 5-4 W-1 3-2 2-2 4-2
Utah 5 5 .500 5-5 L-2 5-1 0-4 5-4
New Orleans 5 5 .500 5-5 W-2 1-3 4-2 3-4
Denver 5 5 .500 5-5 L-1 3-2 2-3 1-2
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 4-4 L-1 2-2 2-2 0-3
L.A. Lakers 4 5 .444 3 4-5 W-1 3-3 1-2 1-4
Phoenix 4 6 .400 4-6 L-2 2-2 2-4 2-5
Sacramento 1 8 .111 6 1-8 L-7 0-3 1-5 1-4
Dallas 1 10 .091 7 1-9 L-6 1-5 0-5 1-8

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 113, L.A. Clippers 104

Detroit 108, Sacramento 99

Minnesota 112, Dallas 99

New Orleans 96, Chicago 90, OT

Golden State 127, Denver 108

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 117, Cleveland 115

Miami 104, L.A. Clippers 101

Boston 104, Orlando 88

Washington 107, Toronto 96

Houston 137, Utah 110

San Antonio 112, Phoenix 95

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest