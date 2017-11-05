National Basketball Association

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 8 2 .800 — Toronto 5 4 .556 2½ Philadelphia 5 4 .556 2½ New York 4 4 .500 3 Brooklyn 3 6 .333 4½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Orlando 6 4 .600 — Charlotte 5 4 .556 ½ Washington 5 4 .556 ½ Miami 4 5 .444 1½ Atlanta 2 8 .200 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 7 3 .700 — Indiana 5 4 .556 1½ Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2½ Cleveland 4 6 .400 3 Chicago 2 6 .250 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 8 3 .727 — Memphis 6 3 .667 1 San Antonio 6 4 .600 1½ New Orleans 5 5 .500 2½ Dallas 1 10 .091 7 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 6 3 .667 — Portland 5 4 .556 1 Utah 5 5 .500 1½ Denver 5 5 .500 1½ Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 7 3 .700 — L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 1½ L.A. Lakers 4 5 .444 2½ Phoenix 4 6 .400 3 Sacramento 1 8 .111 5½

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 113, L.A. Clippers 104

Detroit 108, Sacramento 99

Minnesota 112, Dallas 99

New Orleans 96, Chicago 90, OT

Golden State 127, Denver 108

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 117, Cleveland 115

Miami 104, L.A. Clippers 101

Boston 104, Orlando 88

Washington 107, Toronto 96

Houston 137, Utah 110

San Antonio 112, Phoenix 95

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

