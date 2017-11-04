201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 10:07 am 11/04/2017 10:07am
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 7 2 .778 7-2 W-7 3-1 4-1 4-2
Toronto 5 3 .625 5-3 W-1 2-0 3-3 2-0
Philadelphia 5 4 .556 2 5-4 W-4 2-2 3-2 3-3
New York 4 4 .500 4-4 W-1 3-2 1-2 2-2
Brooklyn 3 6 .333 4 3-6 L-4 3-2 0-4 3-3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Orlando 6 3 .667 6-3 L-1 3-1 3-2 3-3
Charlotte 5 4 .556 1 5-4 L-1 4-1 1-3 3-2
Washington 4 4 .500 4-4 L-2 2-2 2-2 2-1
Miami 3 5 .375 3-5 L-1 3-3 0-2 3-2
Atlanta 1 8 .111 5 1-8 L-8 0-3 1-5 0-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Detroit 6 3 .667 6-3 W-1 3-1 3-2 3-2
Indiana 5 4 .556 1 5-4 L-1 3-1 2-3 2-2
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 2-3 2-2 4-4
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2 4-5 L-3 2-3 2-2 3-4
Chicago 2 5 .286 3 2-5 W-1 1-2 1-3 2-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Houston 7 3 .700 7-3 W-2 1-2 6-1 3-2
Memphis 5 3 .625 1 5-3 L-2 4-2 1-1 5-1
San Antonio 5 4 .556 5-4 W-1 3-1 2-3 1-1
New Orleans 4 5 .444 4-5 W-1 1-3 3-2 3-4
Dallas 1 9 .100 6 1-9 L-5 1-5 0-4 1-7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Minnesota 5 3 .625 5-3 W-3 2-1 3-2 4-1
Utah 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 L-1 5-1 0-3 5-3
Portland 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 W-1 3-2 2-2 4-2
Denver 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 W-2 3-1 2-3 1-1
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1 4-4 L-1 2-2 2-2 0-3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 5-2 W-1 3-2 2-0 5-1
Golden State 6 3 .667 6-3 W-2 2-2 4-1 4-2
L.A. Lakers 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 3-3 1-2 1-4
Phoenix 4 5 .444 2 4-5 L-1 2-2 2-3 2-4
Sacramento 1 7 .125 1-7 L-6 0-3 1-4 1-4

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland 130, Washington 122

Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96

Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110

Houston 119, Atlanta 104

New York 120, Phoenix 107

New Orleans 99, Dallas 94

San Antonio 108, Charlotte 101

Denver 95, Miami 94

Toronto 109, Utah 100

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 94

L.A. Lakers 124, Brooklyn 112

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest