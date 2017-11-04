National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 7 2 .778 — 7-2 W-7 3-1 4-1 4-2 Toronto 5 3 .625 1½ 5-3 W-1 2-0 3-3 2-0 Philadelphia 5 4 .556 2 5-4 W-4 2-2 3-2 3-3 New York 4 4 .500 2½ 4-4 W-1 3-2 1-2 2-2 Brooklyn 3 6 .333 4 3-6 L-4 3-2 0-4 3-3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 6 3 .667 — 6-3 L-1 3-1 3-2 3-3 Charlotte 5 4 .556 1 5-4 L-1 4-1 1-3 3-2 Washington 4 4 .500 1½ 4-4 L-2 2-2 2-2 2-1 Miami 3 5 .375 2½ 3-5 L-1 3-3 0-2 3-2 Atlanta 1 8 .111 5 1-8 L-8 0-3 1-5 0-6 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Detroit 6 3 .667 — 6-3 W-1 3-1 3-2 3-2 Indiana 5 4 .556 1 5-4 L-1 3-1 2-3 2-2 Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 2-3 2-2 4-4 Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2 4-5 L-3 2-3 2-2 3-4 Chicago 2 5 .286 3 2-5 W-1 1-2 1-3 2-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 7 3 .700 — 7-3 W-2 1-2 6-1 3-2 Memphis 5 3 .625 1 5-3 L-2 4-2 1-1 5-1 San Antonio 5 4 .556 1½ 5-4 W-1 3-1 2-3 1-1 New Orleans 4 5 .444 2½ 4-5 W-1 1-3 3-2 3-4 Dallas 1 9 .100 6 1-9 L-5 1-5 0-4 1-7 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Minnesota 5 3 .625 — 5-3 W-3 2-1 3-2 4-1 Utah 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 L-1 5-1 0-3 5-3 Portland 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 W-1 3-2 2-2 4-2 Denver 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 W-2 3-1 2-3 1-1 Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1 4-4 L-1 2-2 2-2 0-3 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 — 5-2 W-1 3-2 2-0 5-1 Golden State 6 3 .667 — 6-3 W-2 2-2 4-1 4-2 L.A. Lakers 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 3-3 1-2 1-4 Phoenix 4 5 .444 2 4-5 L-1 2-2 2-3 2-4 Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½ 1-7 L-6 0-3 1-4 1-4

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland 130, Washington 122

Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96

Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110

Houston 119, Atlanta 104

New York 120, Phoenix 107

New Orleans 99, Dallas 94

San Antonio 108, Charlotte 101

Denver 95, Miami 94

Toronto 109, Utah 100

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 94

L.A. Lakers 124, Brooklyn 112

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

