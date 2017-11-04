National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 7 2 .778 — Toronto 5 3 .625 1½ Philadelphia 5 4 .556 2 New York 4 4 .500 2½ Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Orlando 6 3 .667 — Charlotte 5 4 .556 1 Washington 4 4 .500 1½ Miami 3 5 .375 2½ Atlanta 1 8 .111 5 Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 6 3 .667 — Indiana 5 4 .556 1 Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2 Chicago 2 5 .286 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 7 3 .700 — Memphis 5 3 .625 1 San Antonio 5 4 .556 1½ New Orleans 4 5 .444 2½ Dallas 1 9 .100 6 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 5 3 .625 — Utah 5 4 .556 ½ Portland 5 4 .556 ½ Denver 5 4 .556 ½ Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 — Golden State 6 3 .667 — Phoenix 4 5 .444 2 L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375 2½ Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½

___

Thursday’s Games

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland 130, Washington 122

Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96

Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110

Houston 119, Atlanta 104

New York 120, Phoenix 107

New Orleans 99, Dallas 94

San Antonio 108, Charlotte 101

Denver 95, Miami 94

Toronto 109, Utah 100

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 94

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

