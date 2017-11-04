National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Atlanta
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|San Antonio
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|New Orleans
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Dallas
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Utah
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Portland
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Denver
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Golden State
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Phoenix
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Sacramento
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
___
Golden State 112, San Antonio 92
Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110
Chicago 105, Orlando 83
Cleveland 130, Washington 122
Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96
Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110
Houston 119, Atlanta 104
New York 120, Phoenix 107
New Orleans 99, Dallas 94
San Antonio 108, Charlotte 101
Denver 95, Miami 94
Toronto 109, Utah 100
Boston 101, Oklahoma City 94
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
