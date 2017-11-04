National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 12:11 am 11/04/2017 12:11am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 7 2 .778
Toronto 5 3 .625
Philadelphia 5 4 .556 2
New York 4 4 .500
Brooklyn 3 5 .375
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 3 .667
Charlotte 5 4 .556 1
Washington 4 4 .500
Miami 3 5 .375
Atlanta 1 8 .111 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 6 3 .667
Indiana 5 4 .556 1
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2
Chicago 2 5 .286 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 7 3 .700
Memphis 5 3 .625 1
San Antonio 5 4 .556
New Orleans 4 5 .444
Dallas 1 9 .100 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 3 .625
Utah 5 4 .556 ½
Portland 5 4 .556 ½
Denver 5 4 .556 ½
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714
Golden State 6 3 .667
Phoenix 4 5 .444 2
L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375
Sacramento 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland 130, Washington 122

Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96

Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110

Houston 119, Atlanta 104

New York 120, Phoenix 107

New Orleans 99, Dallas 94

San Antonio 108, Charlotte 101

Denver 95, Miami 94

Toronto 109, Utah 100

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 94

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

