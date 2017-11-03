National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Boston 6 2 .750 — Orlando 6 3 .667 ½ Indiana 5 3 .625 1 Charlotte 5 3 .625 1 Detroit 5 3 .625 1 Toronto 4 3 .571 1½ Washington 4 3 .571 1½ Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2 Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2 Miami 3 4 .429 2½ New York 3 4 .429 2½ Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3 Cleveland 3 5 .375 3 Chicago 2 5 .286 3½ Atlanta 1 7 .125 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 — Golden State 6 3 .667 — Houston 6 3 .667 — Memphis 5 3 .625 ½ Minnesota 5 3 .625 ½ Utah 5 3 .625 ½ Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 1 Portland 5 4 .556 1 San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½ Denver 4 4 .500 1½ Phoenix 4 4 .500 1½ New Orleans 3 5 .375 2½ L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375 2½ Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½ Dallas 1 8 .111 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.