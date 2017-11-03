National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Orlando
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Golden State
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Portland
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Sacramento
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
|Dallas
|1
|8
|.111
|5
___
Golden State 112, San Antonio 92
Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110
Chicago 105, Orlando 83
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
