National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 9:08 pm 11/03/2017 09:08pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 2 .750
Orlando 6 3 .667 ½
Indiana 5 3 .625 1
Charlotte 5 3 .625 1
Detroit 5 3 .625 1
Toronto 4 3 .571
Washington 4 3 .571
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2
Miami 3 4 .429
New York 3 4 .429
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3
Cleveland 3 5 .375 3
Chicago 2 5 .286
Atlanta 1 7 .125 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714
Golden State 6 3 .667
Houston 6 3 .667
Memphis 5 3 .625 ½
Minnesota 5 3 .625 ½
Utah 5 3 .625 ½
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 1
Portland 5 4 .556 1
San Antonio 4 4 .500
Denver 4 4 .500
Phoenix 4 4 .500
New Orleans 3 5 .375
L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375
Sacramento 1 7 .125
Dallas 1 8 .111 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

