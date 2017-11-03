201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 9:08 pm 11/03/2017 09:08pm
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 6 2 .750 6-2 W-6 3-1 3-1 4-2
Toronto 4 3 .571 4-3 L-1 2-0 2-3 2-0
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2 4-4 W-3 1-2 3-2 2-3
New York 3 4 .429 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2 2-2
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-3 3-2 0-3 3-3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Orlando 6 3 .667 6-3 L-1 3-1 3-2 3-3
Charlotte 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 W-3 4-1 1-2 3-2
Washington 4 3 .571 1 4-3 L-1 2-1 2-2 2-0
Miami 3 4 .429 2 3-4 W-1 3-3 0-1 3-2
Atlanta 1 7 .125 1-7 L-7 0-2 1-5 0-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Indiana 5 3 .625 5-3 W-3 3-1 2-2 2-1
Detroit 5 3 .625 5-3 L-1 2-1 3-2 2-2
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1 4-4 L-2 2-3 2-1 3-3
Cleveland 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-4 2-3 1-2 3-4
Chicago 2 5 .286 2-5 W-1 1-2 1-3 2-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Houston 6 3 .667 6-3 W-1 1-2 5-1 3-2
Memphis 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 L-2 4-2 1-1 5-1
San Antonio 4 4 .500 4-4 L-4 2-1 2-3 1-1
New Orleans 3 5 .375 3-5 L-2 1-3 2-2 2-4
Dallas 1 8 .111 5 1-8 L-4 1-4 0-4 1-6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Minnesota 5 3 .625 5-3 W-3 2-1 3-2 4-1
Utah 5 3 .625 5-3 W-3 5-0 0-3 5-3
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-2 2-1 2-2 0-3
Portland 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 W-1 3-2 2-2 4-2
Denver 4 4 .500 1 4-4 W-1 2-1 2-3 1-1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 5-2 W-1 3-2 2-0 5-1
Golden State 6 3 .667 6-3 W-2 2-2 4-1 4-2
Phoenix 4 4 .500 4-4 W-2 2-2 2-2 2-4
L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375 3-5 L-1 2-3 1-2 1-4
Sacramento 1 7 .125 1-7 L-6 0-3 1-4 1-4

___

Thursday’s Games

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest