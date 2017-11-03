National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 6 2 .750 — 6-2 W-6 3-1 3-1 4-2 Toronto 4 3 .571 1½ 4-3 L-1 2-0 2-3 2-0 Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2 4-4 W-3 1-2 3-2 2-3 New York 3 4 .429 2½ 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2 2-2 Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-3 3-2 0-3 3-3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 6 3 .667 — 6-3 L-1 3-1 3-2 3-3 Charlotte 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 W-3 4-1 1-2 3-2 Washington 4 3 .571 1 4-3 L-1 2-1 2-2 2-0 Miami 3 4 .429 2 3-4 W-1 3-3 0-1 3-2 Atlanta 1 7 .125 4½ 1-7 L-7 0-2 1-5 0-6 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Indiana 5 3 .625 — 5-3 W-3 3-1 2-2 2-1 Detroit 5 3 .625 — 5-3 L-1 2-1 3-2 2-2 Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1 4-4 L-2 2-3 2-1 3-3 Cleveland 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-4 2-3 1-2 3-4 Chicago 2 5 .286 2½ 2-5 W-1 1-2 1-3 2-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 6 3 .667 — 6-3 W-1 1-2 5-1 3-2 Memphis 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 L-2 4-2 1-1 5-1 San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½ 4-4 L-4 2-1 2-3 1-1 New Orleans 3 5 .375 2½ 3-5 L-2 1-3 2-2 2-4 Dallas 1 8 .111 5 1-8 L-4 1-4 0-4 1-6 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Minnesota 5 3 .625 — 5-3 W-3 2-1 3-2 4-1 Utah 5 3 .625 — 5-3 W-3 5-0 0-3 5-3 Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-2 2-1 2-2 0-3 Portland 5 4 .556 ½ 5-4 W-1 3-2 2-2 4-2 Denver 4 4 .500 1 4-4 W-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 — 5-2 W-1 3-2 2-0 5-1 Golden State 6 3 .667 — 6-3 W-2 2-2 4-1 4-2 Phoenix 4 4 .500 1½ 4-4 W-2 2-2 2-2 2-4 L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375 2½ 3-5 L-1 2-3 1-2 1-4 Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½ 1-7 L-6 0-3 1-4 1-4

Thursday’s Games

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

