National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|6-2
|W-6
|3-1
|3-1
|4-2
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|4-3
|L-1
|2-0
|2-3
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|4-4
|W-3
|1-2
|3-2
|2-3
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|3-4
|L-1
|2-2
|1-2
|2-2
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|3-5
|L-3
|3-2
|0-3
|3-3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Orlando
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|6-3
|L-1
|3-1
|3-2
|3-3
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|5-3
|W-3
|4-1
|1-2
|3-2
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|4-3
|L-1
|2-1
|2-2
|2-0
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|3-4
|W-1
|3-3
|0-1
|3-2
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
|1-7
|L-7
|0-2
|1-5
|0-6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|W-3
|3-1
|2-2
|2-1
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|L-1
|2-1
|3-2
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|4-4
|L-2
|2-3
|2-1
|3-3
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|3-5
|L-4
|2-3
|1-2
|3-4
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|2-5
|W-1
|1-2
|1-3
|2-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|6-3
|W-1
|1-2
|5-1
|3-2
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|5-3
|L-2
|4-2
|1-1
|5-1
|San Antonio
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|4-4
|L-4
|2-1
|2-3
|1-1
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|3-5
|L-2
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|Dallas
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|1-8
|L-4
|1-4
|0-4
|1-6
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|W-3
|2-1
|3-2
|4-1
|Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|W-3
|5-0
|0-3
|5-3
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|4-3
|W-2
|2-1
|2-2
|0-3
|Portland
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|5-4
|W-1
|3-2
|2-2
|4-2
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|4-4
|W-1
|2-1
|2-3
|1-1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|5-2
|W-1
|3-2
|2-0
|5-1
|Golden State
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|6-3
|W-2
|2-2
|4-1
|4-2
|Phoenix
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|4-4
|W-2
|2-2
|2-2
|2-4
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|3-5
|L-1
|2-3
|1-2
|1-4
|Sacramento
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
|1-7
|L-6
|0-3
|1-4
|1-4
___
Golden State 112, San Antonio 92
Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110
Chicago 105, Orlando 83
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.