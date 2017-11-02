National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|6-2
|W-6
|3-1
|3-1
|4-2
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|4-3
|L-1
|2-0
|2-3
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|4-4
|W-3
|1-2
|3-2
|2-3
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|3-4
|L-1
|2-2
|1-2
|2-2
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|3-5
|L-3
|3-2
|0-3
|3-3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Orlando
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|6-2
|W-2
|3-0
|3-2
|3-2
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|5-3
|W-3
|4-1
|1-2
|3-2
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|4-3
|L-1
|2-1
|2-2
|2-0
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|3-4
|W-1
|3-3
|0-1
|3-2
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|1-7
|L-7
|0-2
|1-5
|0-6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|W-3
|3-1
|2-2
|2-1
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|L-1
|2-1
|3-2
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|4-4
|L-2
|2-3
|2-1
|3-3
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|3-5
|L-4
|2-3
|1-2
|3-4
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|1-5
|L-2
|1-2
|0-3
|1-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|6-3
|W-1
|1-2
|5-1
|3-2
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|5-3
|L-2
|4-2
|1-1
|5-1
|San Antonio
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|4-4
|L-4
|2-1
|2-3
|1-1
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|3-5
|L-2
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|Dallas
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|1-8
|L-4
|1-4
|0-4
|1-6
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|W-3
|2-1
|3-2
|4-1
|Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|5-3
|W-3
|5-0
|0-3
|5-3
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|4-3
|W-2
|2-1
|2-2
|0-3
|Portland
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|4-4
|L-2
|2-2
|2-2
|3-2
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|4-4
|W-1
|2-1
|2-3
|1-1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|5-2
|W-1
|3-2
|2-0
|5-1
|Golden State
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|6-3
|W-2
|2-2
|4-1
|4-2
|Phoenix
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|4-4
|W-2
|2-2
|2-2
|2-4
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|3-4
|W-1
|2-3
|1-1
|1-3
|Sacramento
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
|1-7
|L-6
|0-3
|1-4
|1-4
___
Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121
Indiana 124, Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109
Phoenix 122, Washington 116
Boston 113, Sacramento 86
Miami 97, Chicago 91
Houston 119, New York 97
Minnesota 104, New Orleans 98
Orlando 101, Memphis 99
Denver 129, Toronto 111
Utah 112, Portland 103, OT
L.A. Clippers 119, Dallas 98
Golden State 112, San Antonio 92
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.