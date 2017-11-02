National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 6 2 .750 — 6-2 W-6 3-1 3-1 4-2 Toronto 4 3 .571 1½ 4-3 L-1 2-0 2-3 2-0 Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2 4-4 W-3 1-2 3-2 2-3 New York 3 4 .429 2½ 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2 2-2 Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-3 3-2 0-3 3-3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 6 2 .750 — 6-2 W-2 3-0 3-2 3-2 Charlotte 5 3 .625 1 5-3 W-3 4-1 1-2 3-2 Washington 4 3 .571 1½ 4-3 L-1 2-1 2-2 2-0 Miami 3 4 .429 2½ 3-4 W-1 3-3 0-1 3-2 Atlanta 1 7 .125 5 1-7 L-7 0-2 1-5 0-6 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Indiana 5 3 .625 — 5-3 W-3 3-1 2-2 2-1 Detroit 5 3 .625 — 5-3 L-1 2-1 3-2 2-2 Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1 4-4 L-2 2-3 2-1 3-3 Cleveland 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-4 2-3 1-2 3-4 Chicago 1 5 .167 3 1-5 L-2 1-2 0-3 1-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 6 3 .667 — 6-3 W-1 1-2 5-1 3-2 Memphis 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 L-2 4-2 1-1 5-1 San Antonio 4 3 .571 1 4-3 L-3 2-0 2-3 1-0 New Orleans 3 5 .375 2½ 3-5 L-2 1-3 2-2 2-4 Dallas 1 8 .111 5 1-8 L-4 1-4 0-4 1-6 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Minnesota 5 3 .625 — 5-3 W-3 2-1 3-2 4-1 Utah 5 3 .625 — 5-3 W-3 5-0 0-3 5-3 Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-2 2-1 2-2 0-3 Portland 4 4 .500 1 4-4 L-2 2-2 2-2 3-2 Denver 4 4 .500 1 4-4 W-1 2-1 2-3 1-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 — 5-2 W-1 3-2 2-0 5-1 Golden State 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 W-1 2-2 3-1 3-2 Phoenix 4 4 .500 1½ 4-4 W-2 2-2 2-2 2-4 L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 2 3-4 W-1 2-3 1-1 1-3 Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½ 1-7 L-6 0-3 1-4 1-4

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 101, Sacramento 83

Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91

L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121

Indiana 124, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109

Phoenix 122, Washington 116

Boston 113, Sacramento 86

Miami 97, Chicago 91

Houston 119, New York 97

Minnesota 104, New Orleans 98

Orlando 101, Memphis 99

Denver 129, Toronto 111

Utah 112, Portland 103, OT

L.A. Clippers 119, Dallas 98

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

