National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 6 2 .750 — Toronto 4 2 .667 1 New York 3 3 .500 2 Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2 Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Orlando 5 2 .714 — Charlotte 5 3 .625 ½ Washington 4 3 .571 1 Miami 3 4 .429 2 Atlanta 1 7 .125 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Indiana 5 3 .625 — Detroit 5 3 .625 — Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1 Cleveland 3 5 .375 2 Chicago 1 5 .167 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 5 2 .714 — Houston 5 3 .625 ½ San Antonio 4 3 .571 1 New Orleans 3 4 .429 2 Dallas 1 7 .125 4½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 3 .571 — Utah 4 3 .571 — Portland 4 3 .571 — Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 — Denver 3 4 .429 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 — Golden State 5 3 .625 — Phoenix 4 4 .500 1 L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 1½ Sacramento 1 7 .125 4

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 101, Sacramento 83

Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91

L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121

Indiana 124, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109

Phoenix 122, Washington 116

Boston 113, Sacramento 86

Miami 97, Chicago 91

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

