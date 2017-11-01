201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press November 1, 2017 9:52 pm 11/01/2017 09:52pm
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 2 .750
Toronto 4 2 .667 1
New York 3 3 .500 2
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 5 2 .714
Charlotte 5 3 .625 ½
Washington 4 3 .571 1
Miami 3 4 .429 2
Atlanta 1 7 .125
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 5 3 .625
Detroit 5 3 .625
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1
Cleveland 3 5 .375 2
Chicago 1 5 .167 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 2 .714
Houston 5 3 .625 ½
San Antonio 4 3 .571 1
New Orleans 3 4 .429 2
Dallas 1 7 .125
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 3 .571
Utah 4 3 .571
Portland 4 3 .571
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571
Denver 3 4 .429 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667
Golden State 5 3 .625
Phoenix 4 4 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429
Sacramento 1 7 .125 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 101, Sacramento 83

Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91

L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121

Indiana 124, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109

Phoenix 122, Washington 116

Boston 113, Sacramento 86

Miami 97, Chicago 91

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest