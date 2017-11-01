National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Boston 5 2 .714 — Orlando 5 2 .714 — Toronto 4 2 .667 ½ Washington 4 2 .667 ½ Detroit 5 3 .625 ½ Milwaukee 4 3 .571 1 Indiana 4 3 .571 1 Charlotte 4 3 .571 1 New York 3 3 .500 1½ Cleveland 3 4 .429 2 Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2 Brooklyn 3 5 .375 2½ Miami 2 4 .333 2½ Chicago 1 4 .200 3 Atlanta 1 6 .143 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Memphis 5 2 .714 — L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 ½ Golden State 5 3 .625 ½ Houston 5 3 .625 ½ San Antonio 4 3 .571 1 Portland 4 3 .571 1 Minnesota 4 3 .571 1 Utah 4 3 .571 1 Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 1 Denver 3 4 .429 2 New Orleans 3 4 .429 2 Phoenix 3 4 .429 2 L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 2 Sacramento 1 6 .143 4 Dallas 1 7 .125 4½

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 101, Sacramento 83

Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91

L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

