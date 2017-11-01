National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Cleveland
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Houston
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|San Antonio
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Dallas
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Utah
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Portland
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Denver
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Golden State
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Phoenix
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
___
Indiana 101, Sacramento 83
Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114
Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91
L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
