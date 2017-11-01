201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press November 1, 2017 10:07 am 11/01/2017 10:07am
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 2 .714
Toronto 4 2 .667 ½
New York 3 3 .500
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2
Brooklyn 3 5 .375
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 5 2 .714
Washington 4 2 .667 ½
Charlotte 4 3 .571 1
Miami 2 4 .333
Atlanta 1 6 .143 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 5 3 .625
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½
Indiana 4 3 .571 ½
Cleveland 3 4 .429
Chicago 1 4 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 2 .714
Houston 5 3 .625 ½
San Antonio 4 3 .571 1
New Orleans 3 4 .429 2
Dallas 1 7 .125
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 3 .571
Utah 4 3 .571
Portland 4 3 .571
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571
Denver 3 4 .429 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667
Golden State 5 3 .625
L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429
Phoenix 3 4 .429
Sacramento 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 101, Sacramento 83

Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91

L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest