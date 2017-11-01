National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Orlando
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Golden State
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Houston
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|San Antonio
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Portland
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Utah
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Denver
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Phoenix
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Sacramento
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Dallas
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
___
Boston 108, San Antonio 94
Minnesota 125, Miami 122, OT
New York 116, Denver 110
Charlotte 104, Memphis 99
Orlando 115, New Orleans 99
Philadelphia 115, Houston 107
Utah 104, Dallas 89
Toronto 99, Portland 85
Golden State 141, L.A. Clippers 113
Indiana 101, Sacramento 83
Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114
Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91
L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
