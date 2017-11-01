National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 5 2 .714 — Toronto 4 2 .667 ½ New York 3 3 .500 1½ Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2 Brooklyn 3 5 .375 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Orlando 5 2 .714 — Washington 4 2 .667 ½ Charlotte 4 3 .571 1 Miami 2 4 .333 2½ Atlanta 1 6 .143 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 5 3 .625 — Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½ Indiana 4 3 .571 ½ Cleveland 3 4 .429 1½ Chicago 1 4 .200 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 5 2 .714 — Houston 5 3 .625 ½ San Antonio 4 3 .571 1 New Orleans 3 4 .429 2 Dallas 1 7 .125 4½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 3 .571 — Utah 4 3 .571 — Portland 4 3 .571 — Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 — Denver 3 4 .429 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 — Golden State 5 3 .625 — L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 1½ Phoenix 3 4 .429 1½ Sacramento 1 6 .143 3½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 108, San Antonio 94

Minnesota 125, Miami 122, OT

New York 116, Denver 110

Charlotte 104, Memphis 99

Orlando 115, New Orleans 99

Philadelphia 115, Houston 107

Utah 104, Dallas 89

Toronto 99, Portland 85

Golden State 141, L.A. Clippers 113

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 101, Sacramento 83

Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91

L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.