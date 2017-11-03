201.5
Mourinho appears before judge in Spain on tax fraud case

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 5:52 am 11/03/2017 05:52am
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho enters a courthouse in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Mourinho was summoned by a Madrid court over tax fraud accusations. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Jose Mourinho has appeared before a Spanish judge to answer questions regarding accusations of tax fraud.

The Manchester United manager is being accused by Spanish prosecutors of defrauding the country’s tax authorities of 3.3 million euros ($3.8 million) in unpaid taxes in 2011 and 2012.

The money in question involves revenues from image rights.

The 54-year-old Portuguese coach was in charge of Real Madrid from 2010-2013.

Mourinho is the latest soccer figure to be targeted by tax authorities in Spain. Last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.7 million) from income made from image rights.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players investigated by Spanish tax authorities.

