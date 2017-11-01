Most World Series Home Runs-Team

Teams that have hit the most home runs in a single World Series:

15 — Houston Astros, seven games, 2017.

14 — San Francisco Giants, seven games, 2002.

12 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1956.

10 — Los Angeles Dodgers, seven games, 2017.

10 — Baltimore Orioles, five games, 1970.

10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1964.

10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1960.

10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1958.

10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1952.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.