Most World Series Home Runs-Team

Teams that have hit the most home runs in a single World Series:
15 — Houston Astros, seven games, 2017.
14 — San Francisco Giants, seven games, 2002.
12 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1956.
10 — Los Angeles Dodgers, seven games, 2017.
10 — Baltimore Orioles, five games, 1970.
10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1964.
10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1960.
10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1958.
10 — New York Yankees, seven games, 1952.
