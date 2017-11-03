Morata and Iniesta back on Spain’s squad; Costa still out

MADRID (AP) — Andres Iniesta and Alvaro Morata are back in Spain’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia, while Diego Costa remains out because he still can’t play with Atletico Madrid.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui also included Alberto Moreno and Luis Alberto in the 25-man list announced Friday for the home game against Costa Rica on Nov. 11 and at Russia on Nov. 14.

Iniesta and Morata had not been able to play in Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel because of injuries.

Lopetegui said he didn’t even consider calling up Costa because the striker remains unable to play. Costa has been practicing with Atletico but the club can’t register him until January because of a FIFA ban.

Other players left out by Lopetegui included Cezar Azpilicueta, Pedro Rodriguez and Nacho Monreal. Dani Carvajal and Koke are recovering from injuries and also were not called up.

Spain qualified for the World Cup by winning Group G ahead of Italy.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Alberto Moreno (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Luis Alberto (Lazio), Suso (AC Milan)

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Jose Callejon (Napoli), Rodrigo (Valencia), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Vitolo (Las Palmas)

