MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Knockout Round
|Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 25: New York 4, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 26: Columbus 0, Atlanta 0, Columbus advanced 3-1 on penalty kicks
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Thursday, Oct. 26: Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0, OT
|Conference Semifinals
|Home-and-home
|First leg
|Eastern Conference
Monday, Oct. 30: Toronto 2, New York 1
Tuesday, Oct. 31: Columbus 4, New York City FC 1
Sunday, Oct. 29: Vancouver 0, Seattle 0, tie
Monday, Oct. 30: Portland 0, Houston 0, tie
|Second leg
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 5: New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals
Sunday, Nov. 5: New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3
Thursday, Nov. 2: Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0
Sunday, Nov. 5: Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1
|Conference Championships
|Home-and-home
|Eastern Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29: Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
|Western Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30: Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.
