Mavericks-Timberwolves, Box

DALLAS (99)

Barnes 8-13 0-0 17, Nowitzki 3-8 0-0 7, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 7-15 1-1 18, Matthews 2-10 0-0 5, Kleber 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 2-3 1-1 5, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Withey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 5-8 3-5 15, Ferrell 4-7 0-0 9, Barea 5-9 4-5 14, Clavell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-86 9-12 99.

MINNESOTA (112)

Wiggins 9-14 3-4 23, Gibson 5-8 2-2 12, Towns 11-18 7-8 31, Teague 5-13 0-0 11, Butler 1-7 2-2 4, Georges-Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4, Bjelica 2-2 0-0 6, Aldrich 0-0 1-2 1, Dieng 1-2 1-2 3, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-4 0-0 9, Crawford 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 43-79 16-20 112.

Dallas 18 31 20 30— 99 Minnesota 27 32 34 19—112

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-27 (Smith Jr. 3-5, Harris 2-3, Barnes 1-2, Nowitzki 1-2, Ferrell 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Clavell 1-3, Powell 0-1, Withey 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Barea 0-2), Minnesota 10-24 (Jones 3-3, Bjelica 2-2, Wiggins 2-4, Towns 2-5, Teague 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 31 (Smith Jr. 5), Minnesota 48 (Towns 12). Assists_Dallas 18 (Barea 6), Minnesota 33 (Teague 10). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Minnesota 20. A_16,837 (19,356).

