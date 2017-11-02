Mariners decline options on Iwakuma and Gallardo

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have declined 2018 contract options on right-handed pitchers Hisashi Iwakuma and Yovani Gallardo, making both free agents.

Seattle made the option decisions Thursday while also claiming utility man Andrew Romine off waivers from Detroit. Romine appeared in 124 games last season for the Tigers. Most of his time was spent in the infield.

Iwakuma suffered through shoulder troubles for most of the season, never pitching after May 10. Iwakuma was 0-2 in six starts and had shoulder surgery in late September that will keep him from throwing until late February or early March.

Gallardo shuttled between the starting rotation and bullpen in his one season in Seattle. Gallardo was 5-10 with a 5.72 ERA in 28 games.

Seattle also reinstated pitchers David Phelps and Drew Smyly from the 60-day DL. The Mariners have 35 players on their 40-man roster.

