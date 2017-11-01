Magic-Grizzlies, Box

ORLANDO (101)

Fournier 9-16 0-0 22, Gordon 7-11 3-4 19, Vucevic 3-11 0-0 7, Augustin 2-3 1-1 5, Ross 6-14 1-2 15, Isaac 2-3 2-2 7, Speights 2-4 0-0 6, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Mack 3-4 2-2 9, Afflalo 1-1 0-0 2, Hezonja 0-1 0-0 0, J.Simmons 3-7 3-3 9. Totals 38-75 12-14 101.

MEMPHIS (99)

Ennis III 4-9 5-5 14, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Gasol 10-14 0-1 22, Chalmers 3-12 0-0 7, Harrison 4-8 1-1 9, Brooks 5-13 0-0 12, Parsons 0-4 1-2 1, Wright 0-0 2-4 2, Evans 13-20 2-3 32. Totals 39-81 11-16 99.

Orlando 23 31 27 20—101 Memphis 26 28 21 24— 99

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-29 (Fournier 4-7, Speights 2-3, Gordon 2-4, Ross 2-6, Isaac 1-1, Mack 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Hezonja 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2), Memphis 10-29 (Evans 4-6, Gasol 2-4, Brooks 2-6, Chalmers 1-4, Ennis III 1-4, Parsons 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 38 (Fournier 8), Memphis 31 (Gasol 9). Assists_Orlando 26 (Mack 8), Memphis 20 (Parsons 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Memphis 16. Technicals_Augustin, Chalmers. A_15,434 (18,119).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.