Lakers-Trail Blazers, Box

L.A. LAKERS (110)

Ingram 5-11 4-6 14, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-2 7, Lopez 9-15 8-9 27, Ball 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 5-10 2-2 14, Brewer 1-1 0-0 2, Kuzma 10-17 1-2 22, Randle 4-6 0-0 8, Clarkson 6-9 2-4 14, Hart 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 43-79 20-27 110.

PORTLAND (113)

Harkless 2-4 0-0 4, Vonleh 0-2 0-0 0, Nurkic 12-20 4-4 28, Lillard 8-18 14-14 32, McCollum 8-18 1-1 22, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Swanigan 2-4 1-2 5, Davis 2-3 3-4 7, Turner 3-8 0-0 6, Connaughton 3-7 1-2 9. Totals 40-86 24-27 113.

L.A. Lakers 25 37 23 25—110 Portland 41 25 21 26—113

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 4-18 (Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Lopez 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Clarkson 0-1, Ball 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Hart 0-2), Portland 9-22 (McCollum 5-8, Connaughton 2-5, Lillard 2-6, Harkless 0-1, Collins 0-1, Turner 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 32 (Randle 6), Portland 41 (Davis 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 16 (Clarkson, Ball 4), Portland 22 (Turner, Lillard, Nurkic, McCollum 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Portland 21. A_19,469 (19,393).

