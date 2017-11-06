Jets-Stars Sums

Winnipeg 3 0 1—4 Dallas 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 8 (Wheeler, Connor), 0:26. 2, Winnipeg, Laine 7 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 5:12 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Connor 3 (Wheeler), 19:03. Penalties_Klingberg, DAL, (hooking), 3:59; Elie, DAL, (closing hand on the puck), 11:27.

Second Period_4, Dallas, Benn 8 (Klingberg, Radulov), 4:13 (pp). Penalties_Little, WPG, (high sticking), 3:44; Matthias, WPG, (hooking), 10:05; Pateryn, DAL, (delay of game), 14:55; Morrissey, WPG, (holding stick), 18:30.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 9 (Trouba, Wheeler), 19:47 (sh). Penalties_Myers, WPG, (slashing), 19:07.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 13-7-6_26. Dallas 11-14-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; Dallas 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 8-0-2 (34 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Bishop 6-4-0 (25-22).

A_17,895 (18,532). T_2:31.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Mark Wheler.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.