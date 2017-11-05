Jazz-Rockets, Box

UTAH (110)

Ingles 5-10 1-1 14, Favors 4-6 2-2 12, Gobert 6-11 1-1 13, Rubio 2-7 5-6 10, Hood 5-10 1-1 12, O’Neale 1-6 4-4 6, Sefolosha 2-5 1-2 6, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 2-3 0-0 4, Jerebko 2-5 1-2 6, Neto 1-4 1-1 3, Burks 3-8 2-2 10, Mitchell 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 39-89 21-24 110.

HOUSTON (137)

Ariza 5-10 0-0 14, Anderson 2-4 0-0 6, Capela 3-5 2-3 8, Harden 19-25 11-12 56, Gordon 7-15 0-0 20, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Nene 5-8 3-4 13, Mbah a Moute 1-4 0-0 3, Black 0-1 0-0 0, Qi 1-2 2-2 4, Brown 3-4 0-0 8, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-81 18-21 137.

Utah 28 21 36 25—110 Houston 39 28 48 22—137

3-Point Goals_Utah 14-35 (Ingles 3-4, Mitchell 3-7, Burks 2-3, Favors 2-3, Sefolosha 1-2, Jerebko 1-2, Rubio 1-5, Hood 1-6, O’Neale 0-3), Houston 23-39 (Harden 7-8, Gordon 6-11, Ariza 4-8, Brown 2-3, Anderson 2-4, Tucker 1-2, Mbah a Moute 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Gobert 5), Houston 42 (Tucker 9). Assists_Utah 23 (Mitchell 4), Houston 26 (Harden 13). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Houston 24. Technicals_Gobert. A_16,914 (18,055).

