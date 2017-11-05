Injury-riddled Hawks beat Cavaliers 117-115

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dennis Schroeder scored 28 points and the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak, beating the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 117-115 on Sunday.

Missing five players, Atlanta won for the first time since topping Dallas in the season opener.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love was taken to a hospital with an illness, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said without disclosing the problem. Love left in the third quarter.

Coming off his 57-point performance Friday night at Washington, LeBron James had 26 points and 13 assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have lost five of seven.

WIZARDS 107, RAPTORS 96

TORONTO (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 38 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 19 and Washington overcame the absence of All-Star point guard John Wall to beat Toronto, winning for the second time in 11 meetings with the Raptors.

Marcin Gortat had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 10 points for the Wizards. Wall sat out because of a sprained left shoulder sustained Friday in a 130-122 loss to Cleveland. He is expected to return for Tuesday’s home game against Dallas.

Toronto lost its starting point guard when Kyle Lowry was ejected with 8:08 remaining in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession for arguing. Lowry finished with two points in 12 minutes. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Norman Powell had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in three home games this season.

CELTICS 104, MAGIC 88

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Al Horford added 14 points and 10 rebounds to spark Boston to a victory over Orlando.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (8-2) have won eight straight after beginning the season with back-to-back losses. Orlando (6-4), which was tied with the Celtics for the best record in the NBA coming into Friday night, has lost two straight.

Kyrie Irving struggled with his shot in the second half, but Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart, Brown and Horford carried Boston offensively. Morris had 12 points in his second game of the season, rookie Jayson Tatum finished with 13 and Smart contributed 11.

HEAT 104, CLIPPERS 101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Johnson made two free throws with 8.7 seconds left and Miami recovered after blowing a 25-point lead, bouncing back to beat Los Angeles.

The Clippers began the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run and surged to take a 101-100 edge with 16.3 seconds left. They missed a chance to extend the lead when Austin Rivers missed two foul shots. Johnson put Miami ahead and, after Blake Griffin missed a 3-pointer, Josh Richardson added two more foul shots.

Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat and Tyler Johnson scored 17 points. Griffin had 23 points, and Lou Williams had 22 for Los Angeles.

