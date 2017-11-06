Injury-plagued Wei-Yin Chen plans to remain with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Injury-plagued left-hander Wei-Yin Chen has notified the Miami Marlins he will keep his contract with the team rather than exercise an opt-out clause.

The decision confirmed Monday was anticipated, with Chen due $52 million over the final three years of the $80 million, five-year deal he signed in early 2016.

Chen’s available in 2018 is in doubt because of a balky left elbow that limited him to nine games this year and 22 in 2016. He was sidelined from May 1 to Sept. 4 this year, and allowed one run in six innings in four late-season relief stints.

Chen was a durable starter with Baltimore and has a career record of 53-38 in six seasons, but is only 7-6 with the Marlins.

His deal calls for $10 million next year, $20 million in 2019 and $22 million in 2020, with $30 million of the total deferred.

