Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T New Hampshire 3 0 1 7 14 8 6 1 1 Northeastern 3 0 0 6 12 6 5 2 1 Boston College 3 1 0 6 10 7 3 5 1 Boston U. 2 2 1 5 11 12 4 5 1 UConn 2 3 1 5 20 18 3 6 1 Maine 2 2 0 4 13 13 3 5 0 Providence 2 2 0 4 8 7 5 3 0 Vermont 1 1 1 3 9 11 3 5 1 UMass 1 2 0 2 7 8 4 5 0 Merrimack 1 3 0 2 7 12 1 6 2 UMass Lowell 1 5 0 2 14 23 4 6 0

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Merrimack 1

UConn 5, Vermont 1

UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2

Boston U. 2, Providence 0

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 4, UConn 2

Maine 6, UMass Lowell 2

Northeastern 4, Boston U. 1

Boston College 2, Merrimack 1

New Hampshire 3, UMass 0

Tuesday’s Game

UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Bentley at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

