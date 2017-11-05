Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|New Hampshire
|3
|0
|1
|7
|14
|8
|6
|1
|1
|Northeastern
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Boston College
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|7
|3
|5
|1
|Boston U.
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|12
|4
|5
|1
|UConn
|2
|3
|1
|5
|20
|18
|3
|6
|1
|Maine
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|3
|5
|0
|Providence
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|7
|5
|3
|0
|Vermont
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|11
|3
|5
|1
|UMass
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|4
|5
|0
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|12
|1
|6
|2
|UMass Lowell
|1
|5
|0
|2
|14
|23
|4
|6
|0
___
Boston College 3, Merrimack 1
UConn 5, Vermont 1
UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2
Boston U. 2, Providence 0
Vermont 4, UConn 2
Maine 6, UMass Lowell 2
Northeastern 4, Boston U. 1
Boston College 2, Merrimack 1
New Hampshire 3, UMass 0
UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Bentley at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at UConn, 3:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.