Heat-Nuggets, Box

MIAMI (94)

Richardson 3-8 0-0 7, Waiters 6-12 0-0 15, Whiteside 6-9 1-2 13, Dragic 8-15 3-4 23, White 3-5 1-1 8, Winslow 1-2 0-2 3, J.Johnson 5-6 2-2 15, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 3-8 0-0 8, Ellington 0-4 0-0 0, T.Johnson 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 36-77 7-11 94.

DENVER (95)

Chandler 4-9 1-2 11, Millsap 9-17 8-12 27, Jokic 8-15 1-1 19, Murray 1-6 0-0 3, Harris 4-7 0-0 10, Barton 3-10 2-4 9, Faried 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Mudiay 5-10 2-4 12, Beasley 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 36-80 14-25 95.

Miami 37 21 13 23—94 Denver 28 23 25 19—95

3-Point Goals_Miami 15-38 (Dragic 4-7, J.Johnson 3-4, Waiters 3-7, Olynyk 2-4, Winslow 1-2, White 1-2, Richardson 1-4, Ellington 0-4, T.Johnson 0-4), Denver 9-23 (Harris 2-3, Chandler 2-3, Jokic 2-6, Barton 1-3, Murray 1-3, Millsap 1-4, Beasley 0-1). Fouled Out_J.Johnson. Rebounds_Miami 41 (J.Johnson 10), Denver 41 (Jokic 14). Assists_Miami 23 (Dragic 7), Denver 17 (Millsap 5). Total Fouls_Miami 24, Denver 16. Technicals_Harris. A_15,317 (19,155).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.