Heat-Clippers, Box

MIAMI (104)

Winslow 1-4 0-0 2, White 1-3 0-0 3, Whiteside 9-16 3-3 21, Dragic 3-9 4-6 12, Richardson 4-10 3-4 14, J.Johnson 5-11 4-4 14, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 1-5 0-0 2, Ellington 6-11 0-0 17, T.Johnson 7-15 2-2 19. Totals 37-84 16-19 104.

L.A. CLIPPERS (101)

Gallinari 1-5 4-4 6, Griffin 8-18 5-7 23, Jordan 4-8 2-3 10, Beverley 2-11 2-2 8, Rivers 4-12 2-4 12, W.Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Dekker 1-2 0-0 2, Reed 3-3 3-4 10, L.Williams 8-18 4-4 22, Thornwell 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 34-87 24-30 101.

Miami 34 28 27 15—104 L.A. Clippers 20 29 17 35—101

3-Point Goals_Miami 14-36 (Ellington 5-9, Richardson 3-5, T.Johnson 3-10, Dragic 2-5, White 1-3, Winslow 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Olynyk 0-2), L.A. Clippers 9-31 (Beverley 2-4, Griffin 2-5, Rivers 2-6, L.Williams 2-8, Reed 1-1, Dekker 0-1, Gallinari 0-2, Thornwell 0-2, W.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 37 (Whiteside 17), L.A. Clippers 50 (Jordan 19). Assists_Miami 23 (Dragic 6), L.A. Clippers 16 (Griffin 4). Total Fouls_Miami 26, L.A. Clippers 22. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Griffin. A_15,676 (19,060).

