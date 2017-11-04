Grizzlies make 13 3-pointers, beat Clippers 113-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Conley scored 22 points and the Memphis Grizzlies made 13 3-pointers and dominated off the bench to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 on Saturday.

Marc Gasol added 21 points and Tyreke Evans had 20 to top four reserves in double figures. The Memphis backups outscored the Los Angeles reserves 55-22.

Blake Griffin had 30 points for the Clippers, and Patrick Beverley had 23.

The Clippers were 4 of 26 from 3-point range, while the Grizzlies went 13 of 31.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.