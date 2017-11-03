Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Boston College 3, Merrimack 1

Clarkson 6, RPI 0

Dartmouth 4, Brown 3

Yale 5, Harvard 2

Bentley 3, Niagara 3, OT

Mercyhurst 7, Penn St. 4

Colgate 0, Princeton 0, OT

Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1

Holy Cross 5, Robert Morris 5, OT

RIT 5, American International 3

Union (NY) 3, St. Lawrence 1

UConn 5, Vermont 1

UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2

Boston U. 2, Providence 0

Utica 2, Nazareth 1

Babson 6, Castleton 1

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 2, OT

Miami (Ohio) 3, Colorado College 2, OT

Ferris St. 3, Michigan 2, OT

Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota 3, Michigan St. 1

Minnesota St. 3, N. Michigan 0

Notre Dame 4, Ohio St. 1

W. Michigan 6, Denver 5

North Dakota 3, Wisconsin 2

Adrian 5, Lawrence 1

