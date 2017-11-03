Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Boston College 3, Merrimack 1
Clarkson 6, RPI 0
Dartmouth 4, Brown 3
Yale 5, Harvard 2
Bentley 3, Niagara 3, OT
Mercyhurst 7, Penn St. 4
Colgate 0, Princeton 0, OT
Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1
Holy Cross 5, Robert Morris 5, OT
RIT 5, American International 3
Union (NY) 3, St. Lawrence 1
UConn 5, Vermont 1
UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2
Boston U. 2, Providence 0
Utica 2, Nazareth 1
Ferris St. 3, Michigan 2, OT
Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 1
Minnesota 3, Michigan St. 1
Minnesota St. 3, N. Michigan 0
Notre Dame 4, Ohio St. 1
W. Michigan 6, Denver 5
North Dakota 3, Wisconsin 2
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.