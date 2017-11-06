Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — The nine free agents given $17.4 million qualifying offers Monday by their former teams. Players have until 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 16 to accept:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CLEVELAND (1) — Carlos Santana, c.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Lorenzo Cain, of; Eric Hosmer, 1b; Mike Moustakas, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Alex Cobb, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO (2) — Jake Arrieta, rhp; Wade Davis, rhp.

COLORADO (1) — Greg Holland, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Lance Lynn, rhp.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.